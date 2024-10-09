Explore
OPEN IN APP
Active Stocks
Wed Oct 09 2024 15:59:57
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 159.00 -0.34%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 531.45 0.88%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 939.15 2.10%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 797.00 1.91%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 491.80 -3.17%
Business News/ Videos / Swiggy's Top Bosses Get $270 Million In ESOPs Before IPO; Turn Millionaires

Swiggy's Top Bosses Get $270 Million In ESOPs Before IPO; Turn Millionaires

Updated: 09 Oct 2024, 05:31 PM IST Livemint

IPO-bound food-tech giant Swiggy has given employee stock ownership plan (ESOPs) worth $270 million (around ₹2,240 crore). These plans were given to its co-founder and group CEO Sriharsha Majety and other top executives ahead of the listing scheduled for later this year. Other co-founders Nandan Reddy and Phani Kishan, food marketplace CEO Rohit Kapoor, Swiggy Instamart head Amitesh Jha, CFO Rahul Bothra, HR head Girish Menon and CTO Madhusudhan Rao were also awarded extra shares along with Majety as part of the programme, the DRHP filing showed. #swiggy #ipo #esops #sharemarket #zomato #stockmarket #share #stocks

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue