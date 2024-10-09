Swiggy's Top Bosses Get $270 Million In ESOPs Before IPO; Turn Millionaires

Updated: 09 Oct 2024, 05:31 PM IST

IPO-bound food-tech giant Swiggy has given employee stock ownership plan (ESOPs) worth $270 million (around ₹2,240 crore). These plans were given to its co-founder and group CEO Sriharsha Majety and other top executives ahead of the listing scheduled for later this year. Other co-founders Nandan Reddy and Phani Kishan, food marketplace CEO Rohit Kapoor, Swiggy Instamart head Amitesh Jha, CFO Rahul Bothra, HR head Girish Menon and CTO Madhusudhan Rao were also awarded extra shares along with Majety as part of the programme, the DRHP filing showed.