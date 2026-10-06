Swiss President #GuyParmelin Expresses Thoughts On Growing #India-#Switzerland Trade Ties

Guy Parmelin, President of the Swiss Confederation, speaking in Delhi, said this is already his second visit to India this year. His first trip was in February for the AI Summit in New Delhi, after which Switzerland took the reins for the next edition of the AI Summit to be held in Geneva. Parmelin highlighted a strong framework of friendship based on mutual support and shared interests. He said the objective is to create win-win situations wherever possible, citing the trade and economic agreement between India and the EFTA countries as a perfect example. Mint is an Indian financial daily newspaper published by HT Media. The Mint YT Channel brings you cutting edge analysis of the latest business news and financial news. With in-depth market coverage, explainers and expert opinions, we break down and simplify business news for you. Click here to download the Mint App: https://livemint.onelink.me/MrDS/p0kx3pdg Now make Mint your preferred source on Google and get business & finance updates first. Add here - https://www.google.com/preferences/source?q=mint Subscribe to Mint Premium Now: https://www.read.ht/Scaq Subscribe to Mint's WhatsApp Channel: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va91YSeGehEM6oMesj3d