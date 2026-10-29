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Swiss watchmakers put faith and language on the dial to woo Indian buyers

Swiss watchmakers are releasing India-specific luxury timepieces featuring local languages, religious iconography, and cultural motifs to tap into the country's booming luxury market.

Livemint
Published29 Oct 2026, 09:09 AM IST
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Swiss watchmakers put faith and language on the dial to woo Indian buyers
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