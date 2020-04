Taking stock of housing sector with Tata Realty

Updated: 09 Apr 2020, 01:50 PM IST

On the sidelines of Mint Investment Summit 2020, S... moreOn the sidelines of Mint Investment Summit 2020, Sanjay Dutt, MD & CEO, Tata Realty & Infrastructure, said that the realty sector is healthy and well. He said that affordable homes have seen good growth. Watch the video for more details.