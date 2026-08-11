Tamil Nadu Assembly Passes Vijay Govt's HISTORIC Education Resolution | Explained

The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly has unanimously passed a resolution seeking the abolition of NEET for undergraduate medical admissions. Ruling TVK, Congress, DMK and AIADMK supported the move; only the lone BJP MLA walked out. The resolution urges the Centre to amend central laws and allow admissions based on Class 12 marks instead. It cites disadvantages for Tamil-medium and rural students, coaching pressure, paper leaks and student distress. Tamil Nadu’s earlier exemption bill remains pending Presidential approval.