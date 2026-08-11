Tamil Nadu Assembly Passes Vijay Govt's HISTORIC Education Resolution | Explained

The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly has unanimously passed a resolution seeking the abolition of NEET for undergraduate medical admissions. Ruling TVK, Congress, DMK and AIADMK supported the move; only the lone BJP MLA walked out. The resolution urges the Centre to amend central laws and allow admissions based on Class 12 marks instead. It cites disadvantages for Tamil-medium and rural students, coaching pressure, paper leaks and student distress. Tamil Nadu’s earlier exemption bill remains pending Presidential approval.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.