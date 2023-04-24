Tamilnadu and Karnataka introduce 12-hour shifts; How will it impact workers?

Two Indian states Karnataka and Tamil Nadu have gi... moreTwo Indian states Karnataka and Tamil Nadu have given permission for 12-hour workdays for factories. Earlier, the workdays or shift hours were capped at 8 hours a day. Manufacturers of the two states have welcomed the change. And it is likely that other Indian states may will also follow suit.
Recommended For You
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.