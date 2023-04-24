Tamilnadu and Karnataka introduce 12-hour shifts; How will it impact workers?

Updated: 24 Apr 2023, 02:46 PM IST

Two Indian states Karnataka and Tamil Nadu have gi... moreTwo Indian states Karnataka and Tamil Nadu have given permission for 12-hour workdays for factories. Earlier, the workdays or shift hours were capped at 8 hours a day. Manufacturers of the two states have welcomed the change. And it is likely that other Indian states may will also follow suit.