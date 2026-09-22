#TamilNadu CM #Vijay Eats With School Students After Expanding Free Breakfast Scheme

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay on Tuesday ate breakfast with school students after launching the expansion of the rechristened Perunthalaivar Kamarajar Free Breakfast Scheme. The event took place at the Government Middle School in Gandhi Gramam, Thiruvanmiyur. The Chief Minister joined the children for the morning meal following the formal launch of the expanded scheme. The initiative aims to strengthen nutritional support for school students across the state. Mint is an Indian financial daily newspaper published by HT Media. The Mint YT Channel brings you cutting edge analysis of the latest business news and financial news. With in-depth market coverage, explainers and expert opinions, we break down and simplify business news for you. Click here to download the Mint App: https://livemint.onelink.me/MrDS/p0kx3pdg Now make Mint your preferred source on Google and get business & finance updates first. Add here - https://www.google.com/preferences/source?q=mint Subscribe to Mint Premium Now: https://www.read.ht/Scaq Subscribe to Mint's WhatsApp Channel: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va91YSeGehEM6oMesj3d