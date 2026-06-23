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#TamilNadu CM #Vijay Makes Hero-Like Gesture To End State Assembly Speech | #WATCH

In a dramatic moment inside the Tamil Nadu State Assembly, Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay sought permission from the Speaker and ended his speech with a signature cinematic gesture. The actor-turned-politician brought his film-star flair into the House, leaving MLAs and viewers surprised as he concluded his address in true Vijay style. The viral clip has sparked massive reactions online, with many calling it a unique blend of cinema and politics. Watch CM Vijay’s cinematic gesture that stole the show in the Tamil Nadu Assembly.

Livemint
Published23 Jun 2026, 08:44 PM IST
Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Makes Hero-Like Gesture To End State Assembly Speech
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