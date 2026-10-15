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Tata Elxsi stock rebounds as growth continues in Q2: Can it continue?

Tata Elxsi shares rallied following its Q2 FY27 financial results reported in October 2026. Watch.

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Published15 Oct 2026, 09:04 AM IST
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Tata Elxsi stock rebounds as growth continues in Q2: Can it continue?
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