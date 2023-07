TATA Group to be 1st Indian iPhone Maker | Mint Primer | Mint

Updated: 12 Jul 2023, 01:38 PM IST

Tata Group is closing in on an agreement to acquir... moreTata Group is closing in on an agreement to acquire Apple's supplier factory in India. The factory could be acquired by August and once closed this will be the first time a local company will start assembling iPhones.