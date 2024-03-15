OPEN IN APP
Updated: 15 Mar 2024, 07:01 PM IST Livemint

Tata Motors on March 13 announced that it had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Tamil Nadu government for setting up a vehicle manufacturing facility in the state. In a regulatory filing, the company said the MoU envisaged an investment of around ₹9,000 crore over the next five years and would help create up to 5,000 direct and indirect jobs. Watch to know more! #tata #tatamotors #jobs Mint is an Indian financial daily newspaper published by HT Media. The Mint YT Channel brings you cutting edge analysis of the latest business news and financial news. With in-depth market coverage, explainers and expert opinions, we break down and simplify business news for you. Click here to download the Mint App https://livemint.onelink.me/MrDS/p0kx3pdg

 
