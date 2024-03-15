Tata Motors' Mega ₹ 9,000 Crore Investment In Tamil Nadu Manufacturing Plant Will Create 5,000 Jobs

Updated: 15 Mar 2024, 07:01 PM IST

Tata Motors on March 13 announced that it had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Tamil Nadu government for setting up a vehicle manufacturing facility in the state. In a regulatory filing, the company said the MoU envisaged an investment of around ₹9,000 crore over the next five years and would help create up to 5,000 direct and indirect jobs.