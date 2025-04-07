Tata Motors Put Brakes On Its Jaguar Land Rover Exports To US Amid Trump Tariffs | Stock Takes A Hit Tata Motors took a sharp hit on Monday morning as shares crashed 10% to hit the lower circuit at ₹552.50. The plunge came after its UK-based subsidiary, Jaguar Land Rover, announced a temporary pause on exports of British-made cars to the United States for the entire month of April. Watch for more! #trumptariffs #donaldtrump #tatamotors #tatamotorsstocknews #jaguarlandrover
