Tata Sons IPO Soon? RBI Puts It In Writing For First Time Ahead Of Board Meet: 'Advised To Comply'

On 16th November, the RBI for the first time asked Tata Sons to comply with the requirement of listing in writing. This fresh directive for listing is expected to be on the agenda for the upcoming Tata Sons board meeting on 26 November, as per an executive privy to the development. The central bank has not set a fresh deadline for Tata Sons to go public. This new development comes at a time when India's second-largest group by market cap is facing a serious internal dispute. Watch.