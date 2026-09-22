Tata Steel CEO TV Narendran flags rising business risks

Tata Steel CEO and Managing Director TV Narendran has said businesses are becoming more conscious of risks that were not central to thinking in the past. Speaking about the recent floods in Nepal, he expressed deep distress over the loss of life and devastation, offering thoughts to those affected. Narendran noted that such climate events are difficult to anticipate and that preparedness must now go beyond known risks.