Tata To Build First-Ever Made-In-India Private Helicopter Assembly Line For Airbus In Karnataka

Tata To Build First-Ever Made-In-India Private Helicopter Assembly Line For Airbus In Karnataka

Updated: 03 Oct 2025, 07:58 pm IST Livemint

India’s skies are getting a swadeshi lift. Tata and Airbus are joining hands to build the first-ever private helicopter assembly line in India. based in Karnataka, the plant will manufacture H125 light utility choppers starting 2027. But it won’t be easy: precision, global safety standards, and tech transfer will be key challenges. still, with Tata stepping in, India’s aerospace journey just opened a powerful new chapter.

 
