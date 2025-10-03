India’s skies are getting a swadeshi lift. Tata and Airbus are joining hands to build the first-ever private helicopter assembly line in India. based in Karnataka, the plant will manufacture H125 light utility choppers starting 2027. But it won’t be easy: precision, global safety standards, and tech transfer will be key challenges. still, with Tata stepping in, India’s aerospace journey just opened a powerful new chapter.
Recommended For You
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.