Subscribe

Tata Trusts picks TCE, TESS to enhance revenue, side-step NBFC classification

Tata Trusts plans to merge Tata Consulting Eng Electronics into Tata Sons, enhancing its reven potentially sidestepping non-banking financia classification. The move also simplifies owners promoting easier regulatory navigation

Livemint
Published29 Sep 2026, 07:09 PM IST
Prefer Liveminton Google
Advertisement
Tata Trusts picks TCE, TESS to enhance revenue, side-step NBFC classification
AI Quick Read

About the Author

Livemint

For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeVideosTata Trusts picks TCE, TESS to enhance revenue, side-step NBFC classification
Advertisement
Read Next Story