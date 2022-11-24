Tatas to acquire Bisleri majority stake; Talks underway, says chairman Ramesh Chauhan | Details

Veteran industrialist Ramesh Chauhan said that he ... moreVeteran industrialist Ramesh Chauhan said that he is scouting for a buyer for his Bisleri International and is in talks with several players, including Tata Consumer Products Ltd. The Tata group firm, with its ambition of becoming a 'formidable player in the FMCG industry' has recently done some acquisitions and is expanding its reach. If TCPL's deal with Bisleri is finalized, it will make the Tata group firm a leader in the fast-growing bottled water segment.
