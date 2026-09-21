#TataSteel CEO TV Narendran Flags Rising Risks From Climate, Geopolitics and Technology

Tata Steel CEO and Managing Director TV Narendran has said businesses are becoming more conscious of risks that were not central to thinking in the past. Speaking about the recent floods in Nepal, he expressed deep distress over the loss of life and devastation, offering thoughts to those affected. Narendran noted that such climate events are difficult to anticipate and that preparedness must now go beyond known risks. Mint is an Indian financial daily newspaper published by HT Media. The Mint YT Channel brings you cutting edge analysis of the latest business news and financial news. With in-depth market coverage, explainers and expert opinions, we break down and simplify business news for you. Click here to download the Mint App: https://livemint.onelink.me/MrDS/p0kx3pdg Now make Mint your preferred source on Google and get business & finance updates first. Add here - https://www.google.com/preferences/source?q=mint Subscribe to Mint Premium Now: https://www.read.ht/Scaq Subscribe to Mint's WhatsApp Channel: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va91YSeGehEM6oMesj3d