Taxing Additional Income Sources: How Does It Work? | Mint Primer

Under the Income Tax Act, there are five heads, wh... moreUnder the Income Tax Act, there are five heads, which are known as the heads on income. At the end of each year, you or your accountant is expected to classify your yearly earnings under these heads of income as per the Income Tax Act to calculate the amount of tax payable by you as a registered citizen of a country. Know everything in detail in this video.
