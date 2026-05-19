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TCS' '5% Underperformers' E-Mail To Managers Right After Job Cuts Stokes Concerns Among Employees

Tata Consultancy Services is facing fresh employee concerns after an internal communication reportedly asked managers to identify 5% of staff for the lowest performance rating band. This comes shortly after the company’s recent layoffs, with employees and executives linking low performance ratings. Watch full story

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Updated19 May 2026, 01:30 AM IST
TCS' '5% Underperformers' E-Mail To Managers After Job Cuts Stokes Concerns
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