TCS delivers on salary hike promise; To increase salaries by…

India’s biggest IT firm Tata consultancy services ... moreIndia’s biggest IT firm Tata consultancy services is gearing up to give above avg salary hikes, in the 12-15% range. TCS hopes this will help the company brings down attrition from the current 20% to a more manageable 13-14% range.For the last few months, IT majors and tech companies have been struggling to retain talent, especially the freshers. Young professionals have been leaving… quitting their jobs within 2-3 years of joining some of the biggest start-ups and the most sought-after traditional companies like TCS, Infosys among others.
