Business News/ Videos / TCS Dumps H-1B Hiring After Trump’s $100,000 Fee, Shifts Strategy In US Hiring, Focus on AI

TCS Dumps H-1B Hiring After Trump’s $100,000 Fee, Shifts Strategy In US Hiring, Focus on AI

Updated: 14 Oct 2025, 12:57 pm IST Livemint

TCS Dumps H-1B Hiring After Trump’s $100,000 Fee, Shifts Strategy In US, Focus on AI TCS CEO K. Krithivasan in an interview has said that the company is not looking to hire any new H-1B applicants. Speaking in an interview, he said that the company will look towards expanding their workforce with local manpower. Watch for more!

 
