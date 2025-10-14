TCS Dumps H-1B Hiring After Trump’s $100,000 Fee, Shifts Strategy In US, Focus on AI TCS CEO K. Krithivasan in an interview has said that the company is not looking to hire any new H-1B applicants. Speaking in an interview, he said that the company will look towards expanding their workforce with local manpower. Watch for more!
