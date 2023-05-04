Hello User
Home / Videos / TCS is building its own ChatGPT like generative AI tech; Plan revealed | Watch

TCS is building its own ChatGPT like generative AI tech; Plan revealed | Watch

Updated: 04 May 2023, 02:42 PM IST Livemint

Artificial Intelligence and AI tools are talk of the town. As the hype over cycle for generative AI and GPT-like tech peaks, Indian IT services major TCS is also developing AI tools which code entire enterprise-level solutions for their clientele.The project, which is at a very initial stage right now, is looking to harness the vast internal code, data and resources that the country’s largest software services firm has.

