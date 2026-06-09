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TCS To Have As Many AI Agents As Human Employees In 3 Years?

TCS Chairman N. Chandrasekaran has made a bold prediction: within three years, TCS will have as many AI agents as human employees. Speaking at the company’s 31st AGM, he highlighted that TCS’s AI revenue has been growing at over 22% quarterly, reaching an annualized run-rate of $2.5 billion.The company currently employs around 5.84 lakh people, but its headcount has declined year-on-year as AI automation reduces the need for large entry-level teams. Chandrasekaran described AI as the biggest opportunity for the IT industry, not a threat, with improving margins and a strong deal pipeline.

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Published9 Jun 2026, 11:43 PM IST
TCS To Have As Many AI Agents As Human Employees In 3 Years?
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