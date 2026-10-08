Team Trump Plans $70,000 Fee For Students Seeking Jobs After Graduation: Report

The US Department of Homeland Security has reportedly proposed a $70,000 fee for a student’s first Optional Practical Training (OPT) application, with a further $30,000 for renewals. OPT allows F-1 visa students to work in the US for up to one year after graduation (three years for STEM graduates) in roles related to their field of study. The fee would fall on educational institutions rather than students directly, though costs are likely to be passed on.