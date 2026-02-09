English
Business News/ Videos / Team Trump’s New Rule BANS U.S. Green Card Holders From Business Loans | Explained

Team Trump’s New Rule BANS U.S. Green Card Holders From Business Loans | Explained

Updated: 09 Feb 2026, 11:39 pm IST Livemint

US SBA Bars Green Card Holders from Federal Small Business Loans Starting March 1! New rule: Only US citizens/nationals eligible for SBA-backed loans (7(a), 504). Any green card holder-even small ownership stake—disqualifies entire application. Direct/indirect owners, passive stakeholders & operating companies must be 100% US citizens. Aligns with Trump’s America First policy. Businesses scramble to restructure amid impact on startups, equipment, real estate & working capital.

 
