US SBA Bars Green Card Holders from Federal Small Business Loans Starting March 1! New rule: Only US citizens/nationals eligible for SBA-backed loans (7(a), 504). Any green card holder-even small ownership stake—disqualifies entire application. Direct/indirect owners, passive stakeholders & operating companies must be 100% US citizens. Aligns with Trump’s America First policy. Businesses scramble to restructure amid impact on startups, equipment, real estate & working capital.
Recommended For You
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.