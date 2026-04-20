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Tech Bloodbath: 73,000+ Jobs Cut, 95 Companies Including Meta, Oracle, Disney, Snap Plan More

The global technology sector is witnessing a renewed wave of layoffs, with more than 73,000 jobs reportedly cut in the first quarter of 2026 alone. According to data compiled by Layoffs.fyi, 95 companies have announced workforce reductions this year. Major names including Meta Platforms, Oracle Corporation, The Walt Disney Company and Snap Inc. have either confirmed layoffs or restructuring measures. Watch.

Livemint
Published20 Apr 2026, 01:15 AM IST
73,000+ Jobs Cut, 95 Companies Including Meta, Oracle, Disney, Snap Plan More
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