Tech Employees Urge Govt To Issue WFH Advisory For IT Sector After PM Modi's Public Appeal | Details

IT employees’ union NITES has urged the Centre to issue a formal advisory for mandatory Work From Home in the IT and ITES sector, wherever operationally feasible. The demand comes in direct support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent appeal for fuel conservation amid rising global energy crisis and disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz. NITES highlighted that the Indian IT industry successfully operated remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic without losing productivity, proving large-scale WFH is viable. With India’s crude oil imports already down and fuel prices under pressure, the union argues WFH can significantly reduce unnecessary travel and help save foreign exchange.