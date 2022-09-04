Tech for sustainable livelihoods? Improving last mile market linkages

#Charcha2022 brought leaders across development ec... more#Charcha2022 brought leaders across development ecosystem together to build the narrative on resilient livelihoods at this in-person event held on 4th August in New Delhi. The 'Digital Mavericks: Trailblazing tech for better governance, resilient lives and sustainable livelihoods' session was hosted by Veddis & J-PAL ASPIRE in partnership with The/Nudge Forum. The conversations focused on: disrupting skilling, connecting youth with jobs, providing sustainable access to legislated rights, and improving last mile market linkages. #humansofcharcha #charcha2022 #leaders #resilientlivelihoods #povertyfreeindia
