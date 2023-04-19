Tech layoffs continue unabated; Meta, Disney to fire 1000s more

Updated: 19 Apr 2023, 07:15 PM IST

Facebook’s parent company Meta, and Walt Disney have announced another big round of job cuts next week.On Wednesday, Meta Platforms Inc. will start announcing layoffs across the board as it reorganises teams and pursues founder Mark Zuckerberg's vision of higher productivity and efficiency. According to a Bloomberg report the parent company of Facebook warned managers to get ready to announce job layoffs on Wednesday. It suggests that Quest hardware, Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, and Reality Labs—where the company houses its virtual reality efforts—will all be impacted.Apart from Meta, Walt Disney Co. will eliminate thousands of positions across the board. Including about 15% of the staff in its entertainment division.