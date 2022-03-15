Tech wave in India and how Indian corporate is attempting to capitalise on it

Updated: 15 Mar 2022, 01:22 AM IST

The pandemic has seen a tremendous pick up in tech... moreThe pandemic has seen a tremendous pick up in tech adoption in the country and that has brought in tens of billions of dollars into Indian tech startups. Equally, the biggest corporate groups have been busy building or acquiring tech capabilities as they look at ways to transition their old world businesses into the new tech age. We gather the best minds of the startup world, PE/VC ecosystem, and corporate India to decipher where the technology wave is headed.