Telangana Kancha Gachibowli: Mass Deforestation At Hyderabad University, Supreme Court Intervenes

Telangana Kancha Gachibowli: Mass Deforestation At Hyderabad University, Supreme Court Intervenes

Updated: 05 Apr 2025, 10:03 AM IST Livemint

Telangana Kancha Gachibowli: Mass Deforestation At Hyderabad University, Supreme Court Intervenes A viral video on social media caused outrage among the netizens, claiming that bulldozers razed trees spread across 400 acres of land in Telangana's Kancha Gachibowli forest area near Hyderabad University. Students from the University of Hyderabad protested, and the issue quickly gained national attention. Supreme Court of India took suo moto cognizance, issuing an immediate stay on tree felling. Watch to know more! #kanchagachibowli #hyderabad #telangana

 
