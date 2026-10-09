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Telecom minister Jyotiraditya Scindia addresses Starlink row

Jyotiraditya Scindia, Union Minister of Communications, said Starlink, Jio and OneWeb can launch satellite internet services in India after meeting security requirements and other regulatory conditions.

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Published9 Oct 2026, 07:36 PM IST
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Telecom minister Jyotiraditya Scindia addresses Starlink row
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