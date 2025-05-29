Explore
Tesla Sales Dip By 50% In Europe | How Chinese Auto Giant BYD & Musk Himself Harmed Tesla In EU…

Tesla Sales Dip By 50% In Europe | How Chinese Auto Giant BYD & Musk Himself Harmed Tesla In EU…

Updated: 29 May 2025, 06:13 AM IST Livemint

Tesla Sales Dip By 50% In Europe | How Chinese Auto Giant BYD & Musk Himself Harmed Tesla In EU… Tesla sales in Europe and the U.K. have fallen by nearly half, according to data released Tuesday by the European Automobile Manufacturers Association. In April, Tesla sold 7,261 vehicles in the European Union, European Free Trade Association, and U.K., a 49% year-over-year decline. Watch to know more! #tesla #byd #elonmusk

 
