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Tesla, Samsung Challenge Trump's New Vietnam Tariffs | Report

The Trump administration is approaching a 29 November deadline on its investigation into Vietnam’s alleged intellectual property violations, which could trigger new trade measures. Vietnamese goods already face a 12.5% US tariff. Tesla and Samsung have opposed further duties, citing critical supply-chain needs, while American steel, seafood, solar, wood and software groups are demanding stronger action over unfair trade and piracy concerns. Watch the full report on the US-Vietnam trade investigation and the industry divide over possible new tariffs.

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Published2 Nov 2026, 08:42 PM IST
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Tesla, Samsung Challenge Trump's New Vietnam Tariffs | Report
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