Subscribe

Tesla unveils next-gen ‘Roadster’ flying car: Watch the video

Tesla's redesigned Roadster demonstrated brief aerial manoeuvres using SpaceX-developed thrusters at a Texas testing facility on October 15, but its flight range remains unconfirmed.

Livemint
Published16 Oct 2026, 05:51 PM IST
Prefer Liveminton Google
Advertisement
Tesla unveils next-gen ‘Roadster’ flying car: Watch the video
AI Quick Read

About the Author

Livemint

For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeVideosTesla unveils next-gen ‘Roadster’ flying car: Watch the video
Advertisement
Read Next Story