Tesla’s India Plans In Fast Lane, Will Build ₹ 20 Lakh Car In India; Set To Meet Commerce Minister

Updated: 25 Jul 2023, 05:23 PM IST

Hands firmly on the steering, Tesla has flicked the indicator switch, signalling a lane shift. After years of delay, it now wants to move its India plans to the fast lane. As per reports, Tesla executives are all set to sit down with the commerce minister and discuss Tesla’s factory plans. As we told you earlier, Tesla wants to build 500,000 cars annually at this facility. Tesla also wants to build an all-new 24000 dollar car at this factory for the local market and export to the Indo-Pacific region.