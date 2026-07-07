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Tesla's U-Turn On AI: Employees Face $200 Weekly Spending Limit After Bills Soar On ChatGPT, Claude

Tesla wanted employees to use more AI, but now it's telling them to slow down. The reason? The AI bill is getting too expensive. But now it's telling them to slow down. The reason? The AI bill is getting too expensive. Tesla has introduced a new spending limit on artificial intelligence tools for its employees. According to an internal memo first reported by 'The Information', employees can now spend only up to 200 dollars per week on AI tools without approval. Over the past six months, Tesla had actively encouraged employees to use AI through its internal platform called Bottle Rocket. So, what changed? Watch.

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Published7 Jul 2026, 02:30 PM IST
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Tesla's U-Turn On AI: Employees Face $200 Weekly Spending Limit After Bills Soar
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