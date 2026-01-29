Texas SHUTS DOWN H-1B Hiring at State Colleges & Agencies | What It Means For Aspirants

Updated: 29 Jan 2026, 11:58 pm IST

Texas Halts New H-1B Hiring in Public Universities & Agencies Till 2027! Governor Greg Abbott orders immediate freeze on petitions—state entities & colleges must stop filings unless approved. “Taxpayer-funded jobs for Texans first,” he says. Aligns with Trump’s federal crackdown ($100K fee, tighter scrutiny). Texas hosts thousands of H-1B workers in UT Southwestern (230+), Texas A&M, MD Anderson. Critics warn: staffing crises in classrooms, research & hospitals. Democrats: “Harder to staff essential roles.” Florida eyes similar pause. H-1B fuels 60% tech jobs nationwide—Amazon, Microsoft, Google top sponsors.