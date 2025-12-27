English
Business News/ Videos / Thailand and Cambodia Agree Immediate Ceasefire to End Weeks of Deadly Border Clashes

Thailand and Cambodia Agree Immediate Ceasefire to End Weeks of Deadly Border Clashes

Updated: 27 Dec 2025, 07:37 pm IST Livemint

Thailand and Cambodia have signed a ceasefire agreement after weeks of deadly border clashes that raised fears of a wider military escalation. The truce aims to halt fighting along the disputed frontier, restore calm, and reopen channels for dialogue, as both sides face pressure to prevent further civilian casualties and regional instability.

 
