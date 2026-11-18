Thailand to Scrap All US Import Tariffs, Open Market for Ethanol and $2.6 Bn Additional Farm Goods

Thailand will eliminate all tariffs on US exports and remove significant non-tariff barriers on American vehicles, medical devices, pharmaceuticals, ethanol and poultry under a major trade agreement with the United States, President Donald Trump announced on November 17, 2026. Speaking alongside Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, Trump said Thailand would also purchase an estimated $2.6 billion in additional US agricultural products. The agreement follows months of negotiations and is expected to be finalized in the coming weeks. The deal could significantly expand American market access in Southeast Asia, strengthening US trade ties with Thailand and creating new opportunities for American exporters.