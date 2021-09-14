'Thalaivii' set for profits despite dull box office

Updated: 14 Sep 2021, 11:26 AM IST

Kangana Ranaut-starrer Thalaivii is set to recover... moreKangana Ranaut-starrer Thalaivii is set to recover its investment and make profits even though major multiplex chains refused to screen the Hindi version of the film in North India. In the latest episode of its show, 'Business of Entertainment', Mint's Lata Jha goes through the financial performance of what’s buzzing in the world of entertainment