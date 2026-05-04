Thalapathy Vijay's Family Reacts To TVK's Lead In Tamil Nadu Poll Results | WATCH

Actor Vijay and his party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) are on the verge of a historic victory in the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections, set to form the next government with a clear majority.As celebrations sweep across the state, Vijay’s parents — veteran director-actor SA Chandrasekhar and Shoba Chandrasekhar — expressed immense pride. SA Chandrasekhar said he is confident that Vijay “will definitely do a big change in Tamil Nadu.” His mother Shoba added that she is “very happy” and described herself as Vijay’s “first fan.”