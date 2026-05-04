Thalapathy Vijay's Family Reacts To TVK's Lead In Tamil Nadu Poll Results | WATCH

Actor Vijay and his party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) are on the verge of a historic victory in the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections, set to form the next government with a clear majority.As celebrations sweep across the state, Vijay’s parents — veteran director-actor SA Chandrasekhar and Shoba Chandrasekhar — expressed immense pride. SA Chandrasekhar said he is confident that Vijay “will definitely do a big change in Tamil Nadu.” His mother Shoba added that she is “very happy” and described herself as Vijay’s “first fan.”
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.