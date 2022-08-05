'Thank You': Meme fest after FM clarifies 'No GST on Funeral, Burial services'

Updated: 05 Aug 2022, 02:07 PM IST

Twitter was flooded with amused reactions and meme... moreTwitter was flooded with amused reactions and memes after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in Parliament that the government do not charge Goods and Services Tax (GST) on crematorium, funeral, burial, or mortuary services. Watch this video to know more