'Thank You': Meme fest after FM clarifies 'No GST on Funeral, Burial services'

Twitter was flooded with amused reactions and meme... moreTwitter was flooded with amused reactions and memes after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in Parliament that the government do not charge Goods and Services Tax (GST) on crematorium, funeral, burial, or mortuary services. Watch this video to know more
Recommended For You
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.