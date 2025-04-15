The ₹400 Crore ‘Golconda Blue’ Royal Diamond, Once Owned By Indore’s Maharaja Goes For Auction A rare piece of India's royal heritage is returning to the global spotlight. ‘The Golconda Blue’, a 23.24-carat vivid blue diamond with deep roots in Indian royalty, is set to go under the hammer at Christie’s Magnificent Jewels auction in Geneva on May 14. Watch for more!
