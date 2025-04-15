Explore
Business News/ Videos / The 400 Crore 'Golconda Blue' Royal Diamond, Once Owned By Indore's Maharaja Goes For Auction

The 400 Crore ‘Golconda Blue’ Royal Diamond, Once Owned By Indore’s Maharaja Goes For Auction

Updated: 15 Apr 2025, 03:35 PM IST Livemint

The ₹400 Crore ‘Golconda Blue’ Royal Diamond, Once Owned By Indore’s Maharaja Goes For Auction A rare piece of India's royal heritage is returning to the global spotlight. ‘The Golconda Blue’, a 23.24-carat vivid blue diamond with deep roots in Indian royalty, is set to go under the hammer at Christie’s Magnificent Jewels auction in Geneva on May 14. Watch for more!

 
