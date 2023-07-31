The Battle for Internet Search | Mint Explains | Mint

The video discusses the emergence of chatbots powe... moreThe video discusses the emergence of chatbots powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and their potential impact on the internet search industry, which has been dominated by Google for over two decades. It highlights the fact that ChatGPT, made by OpenAI, is the leading chatbot in the field, and it can write essays, explain complex concepts, summarize text, and answer trivia questions. Microsoft and Google are developing their chatbots, and Baidu is releasing its chatbot called Ernie in March. However, chatbots face several challenges, such as bias, prejudice, and misinformation, and they must tread carefully around sensitive topics. Chatbots can make money by selling premium versions, showing ads, or charging advertisers for the ability to influence the answers provided. The video raises questions about censorship, objectivity, and the nature of truth and whether chatbots are competitors to search engines or complements to them.