The Big Picture: Learnings from the pandemic and road map for a $5 tn economy

The Big Picture: Learnings from the pandemic and road map for a $5 tn economy

Updated: 15 Mar 2022, 01:40 AM IST Livemint
  • Covid-19 was described as a black swan event. Two years down the road, the country has seen a significant recovery from the depths of the pandemic. The pandemic has changed a lot of things. India Inc has wholeheartedly embraced remote work and consumers have become more accustomed to using the digital medium. Though signs of pain still remain visible, the pandemic has also opened up new opportunities for India Inc. Watch the the panel discussion on the major trends that have emerged from the pandemic and the enablers needed today to bring the economy back on track to reach the $5 trillion ambition.
 
