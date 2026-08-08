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The Biggest AI Risk You Should Know About | Are Enterprises Ready? | Techcetra | Mint x Salesforce

PARTNERED In this episode of Techcetra, in partnership with @salesforce Leslie D'Monte speaks with Abhijit Kokane, Vice President - IT at Gen Digital, about how organisations can confidently navigate the next wave of AI transformation. From redesigning security architectures and empowering CISOs to making cybersecurity a boardroom priority, the conversation explores what it takes to build resilient, AI-first enterprises.

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Published8 Aug 2026, 10:44 AM IST
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The Biggest AI Risk You Should Know About | Are Enterprises Ready? | Techcetra | Mint x Salesforce
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